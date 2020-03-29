Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Henrietta Eells, sister, mom, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. We know that she was also welcomed by her husband, who preceded her on January 27, 2020, as well as by other family members and friends.
Henrietta Dyk was born September 26, 1922 in Manhattan, Montana, to Hiram and Jennie Dyk. On the same date in Shelton, WA, her future husband, Ernest Eells, was born. Henrietta was the third of twelve children. Her first language was Dutch, and she began to learn English when she entered public school.
In 1935, the family left the Dutch settlement in Montana to find better farm land in Ellensburg, WA. Mom was graduated from Ellensburg High School, class of 1940. Her pastor introduced her to a dashing young man from Shelton, WA. They discovered that they shared the same birth date, and then celebrated 77 birthdays together. They were married in the Ellensburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, June 18, 1943, and were committed to each other for 76 1/2 years.
Ernie and Henrietta both attended Simpson Bible Institute in Seattle, preparing for missionary service with the Christian & Missionary Alliance denomination. After completing their studies, they pastored some churches in the Seattle area. God blessed them with their first daughter, Shirley in February, 1945, and son Rodney was born December, 1946. Next they pastored a church in Bly, Oregon. While there, son Philip was born in February, 1950. In 1952, the family moved to Yakima seeking medical help for Shirley who had become ill. In June of 1953, Patricia joined the family, and in September of 1958, William was born.
There was not an Alliance Church in Yakima, so Ernie & Henrietta were an integral part in starting one. Although they did not pastor the church, through the years Henrietta taught many Sunday School classes, Bible studies, and directed Vacation Bible Schools at Yakima C&MA Church. She also taught Child Evangelism Good News Clubs after school. She didn’t get to experience life in a different culture, but used the gifts and abilities God gave her right where she was.
Henrietta was a wonderful homemaker. She made sure there were lots of fresh and canned homegrown foods. She was a wonderful cook and hostess. She loved growing roses, zinnias and many other flowers. Beautiful flower beds and big gardens required attention, so all of us kids learned to weed, prune and prepare food.
Henrietta enjoyed making many types of handcrafted things. She was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano both at home and at church. She encouraged all of her children to take music lessons. She was the work-from-home bookkeeper for the family business of Ernie Eells Construction. Once the children were all in school, she worked seasonally for the WA State Hop Lab, starting as a sorter and then as a supervisor.
Henrietta and Ernie continued to live semi-independently until two years ago when it became prudent for them to enter an assisted living facility. We would like to thank all the staff at Highgate Assisted Living Center for their wonderful care of our parents. We are so thankful for the legacy our parents have left us. They were committed to following God and encouraging others to do the same. Their commitment to each other through both good and difficult times has been an amazing example for our family.
Henrietta was predeceased in death by her parents, Hiram & Jennie Dyk; siblings Rena, Lena, Harriet, John, Helen, Peter, Andrew, William, Hermina, and Stanley; husband of 76 years, Ernie; and children Shirley and Philip. She is survived by her sister Fran Dyk; children Rodney & Janet Eells, Patricia & Jack Gage, and William & Deborah Eells of Yakima; nine grandchildren: Jarod & Kathy Eells, Cornelius, OR; Daniel & Crissie Eells, Beaverton, OR; Joanna & Joshua Maziarz, North Tonawanda, NY; Nathaniel & Eliyah Eells, Vancouver, WA; Nathan & Heather Eells; Katrina & Gustavo Carvajal; Julianna Eells; Jennifer & Jonny Holland; and Megan & Daniel Zavala, all of Yakima. Twenty-one great grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, one step-great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews survive her.
If you would like to honor our Mom, please send a gift to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Riverside Christian School, or the Yakima Alliance Church in care of Shaw and Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
