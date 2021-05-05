Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Henok skateboarded his way into Heaven on April 28, 2021 at the age of 16. He passed away at home from complications due to an undetected congenital heart defect.
Henok was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on August 27, 2004, and was adopted on May 18, 2009 by Jason and Kala Johnston. Right away, the family knew Henok was a character, so full of life, always making everyone laugh and ready to entertain at any moment. Henok will be remembered for his contagious love for life. Whether it was at the skatepark, on the ski hill, baseball field, or just playing with friends and siblings, Henok lived his life at 100 mph. Henok was comfortable with all ages; playing with little kids after church, attempting to be a fly on the wall while eavesdropping on adult conversations, or jumping off the foot bridge with friends in Whitefish. Henok impacted many lives in Washington, Montana, and even other countries. A good friend in Ecuador summed Henok up well, “You will always live in our hearts and we will think of you when we are sad because your life reflected joy in every moment!”
Henok is survived by his parents, Jason and Kala, his siblings, Faith, Hope, Michael and Noah, grandparents Jeff and JoAnn Johnston, Steve and Darla Cook along with two aunts, two uncles and five cousins. Henok is also survived by extremely close friends Clayton Godsey, Nate Bass, Andrew Smith, Owen Bouska, and so many other very good friends.
Our family has lived a life of faith in God for many years and have been so thankful for the ways God has tended to our hearts, used family and friends to comfort us and how God has continued to guide and direct us in this immense sadness. We rest in the peace of knowing that due to God’s abundant grace Henok has been received into Jesus’ embrace.
A Celebration of Henok will take place at Yakima Foursquare Church on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm, preceded by a skateboard procession from Chesterley Skatepark at 12:40 pm. Additionally, a Service will be held in Whitefish, MT on Saturday, May 15, 2021; time and location are to be determined. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
