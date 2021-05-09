Helena Mae Wagar passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on April 30, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born June 17, 1932, in Leota, Minnesota to Peter and Margaret Kortlever. She was the oldest of five children. The Kortlevers were a farm family. Since Helena was the oldest, she often worked alongside her father and learned early the importance of hard work. Helena married Cecil Wagar April 15, 1952. Cecil and Helena farmed for few years and then moved to Yakima, Washington in 1959. Helena worked at both Libby’s and Del Monte canneries for many years.
Cecil and Helena moved to Selah where they had a large garden. In later years they moved to Golden Villa mobile park where they had many friends. Helena loved to play cards with friends and family. She was known to be quite competitive! She spent many hours crocheting, knitting, and crafting. Helena knew how to pinch pennies which may explain her fondness for Jello recipes.
She enjoyed her friends from church and Golden Villa. Recently Helena moved to Kennewick to a retirement home where she made new friends. Cecil and Helena were long time members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Helena is survived by five sons: Bob (Bonnie), Ken (Carol), Larry (Debbie), Gary (Rhonda) and Wes (Darlene) and her son in law, Sam. She has twelve grandsons, one granddaughter and thirteen great-grandchildren. Helena is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil, daughter Nita and grandson Jared. She is also survived by her sisters Nelvie and Betty and brothers Roland and Robert.
No memorial service is planned. The family will gather in July in her honor.
