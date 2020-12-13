Valley Hills Funeral Home
Helen Virginia Hawkins was born November 1st, 1946 in Longview, WA, and went home to be with the Lord on December 4th, 2020.
She had a heart of gold and her smile and laughter would warm you to your toes.
When Virginia would sing she would bring a smile to your face and a tear to your eye.
Her never ending love for the Lord and abounding patience for her children knew no bounds.
Virginia loved deeply and asked for nothing in return.
She is lovingly survived by her sons, Dustin and Devin Hawkins, daughters, Shannon Boitano and Mary West, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis Hawkins, sister Anita Gould, mother Esther Lee and father Edwin Lee.
A celebration of life has been scheduled for Saturday December 19th, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
