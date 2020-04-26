Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Helen Rosalie Meech passed on April 20, 2020 in Yakima, WA. Rosalie was born in Walker, Missouri to Walter Cummings and Lelia Cates Cummings.
At an early age the family moved to Yakima and settled in Tieton. Rosalie married Bill Borland and together they had two daughters, Kay and Kathy. Later in life Rosalie moved to Goldendale to be closer to her older daughter where she got re-married to William “Bill” Meech and they had one son Craig.
Rosalie loved to knit blankets for anybody and anything that she could. She was a hardworking woman who loved to garden and she especially loved her pets.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Ken) Whitner of Goldendale, Kay (Rod) Weddle of Grandview, and Craig Meech of Spokane Valley; brother, Dennis (Angie) Cummings of Reno, Nevada, sister-in-law Tracy Cummings of Richland; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews but Chuck, Ken and her Becky were very special to her.
She preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill Meech, brothers Kenneth and James Marshall.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
