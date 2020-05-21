Valley Hills Funeral Home
Helen Rogers passed away on the morning of Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 95, from complications resulting from the coronavirus. Born on June 14, 1924, to Joe and Helen (Leader) Campbell of Wapato as the third oldest of nine children, she grew up helping raise her brothers and sisters and lived with her family until marrying Dana Rogers on November 10, 1945. Helen and Dana then moved to Santa Cruz, California, where they were active in the community, especially the local fire department, and raised their four children: David, Dennis, Dexter, and Dianne. Dana and Helen returned home to the Wapato area in 1967 with Dianne.
Always on the go, Helen found plenty of time for adventures with her sisters Audrey, Dorothy, and Sharon in between working seasonally at the Del Monte canneries in Yakima and Toppenish. She also loved to travel, often returning to Santa Cruz with Dana to visit family and friends, as well as taking road trips through the US, sending postcards to their grandkids at each stop.
Helen was known for her immaculate house and yard, love of black coffee and home-baked cookies. Most of all, Helen was a source of strength and comfort to her family, showing her love through her cooking, quilting, and open door to her family, no effort was too big or too small to help a loved one, and her presence will be deeply missed.
Helen is preceded in passing by Dana, her husband of 61 years, her parents, siblings, and son David Rogers. She is survived by her sister Sharon Handy, son Dennis Rogers of Las Vegas, Nevada, son Dexter (Debra) Rogers of Yakima, daughter Dianne (Larry) Rice of Harrah, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
