Helen Marie (Klockhamer) Schmidt of Yakima, Washington passed away peacefully in her home of natural causes in the early morning of September 24, 2021. Helen was 19 days away from her 96th birthday.
Helen was born in Billings, Montana on October 13, 1925 to Henry “Hank” and Marie Klockhamer. She was the oldest of eight children.
Her early years were spent in Western Montana where she graduated from Saint Ignatius High School. The Klockhamer family moved to Cowiche, Washington in 1942 and then settled in Naches. The family homestead was the gathering place where family and friends came together for the holidays and get togethers that would last the entire weekends.
Helen married Conrad “Coonie” Graff in 1944 and moved to Sunnyside. They had two children together, Donald and Cheryl. Conrad passed unexpectedly in 1951. Widowed, Helen moved back to Naches with her two small children. She began working as a cashier at Slim’s Market, and it was there she met Peter Schmidt, who delivered bread. They were married in 1953. The newlyweds moved to Yakima and had two sons, Michael and Gregory. Peter and Helen enjoyed 57 years together until Peter passed away in 2010.
Helen possessed a deep love and compassion for her family and friends. As a young girl, and the eldest, she watched after her younger siblings. She helped raise many of her grandchildren, watching them daily while their parents worked. She enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, crafting, painting, and collecting. She was an avid reader and spent countless hours doing puzzles. Baking was one of her true passions and talents. She always went all out preparing goodies for family holidays and gift boxes for family afar. Helen loved trips to the casino with family and friends. She always had gambling money on standby for any last-minute trips. Helen was small in stature, yet had a big personality. She was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. A strong-willed woman, she was known to shovel her own snow and climb ladders well into her nineties. Even though she had many offers to help, her independence always prevailed.
Helen has been the Matriarch to multiple generations of the family. She is survived by her four children: Donald (Cynthia), Cheryl, Michael (Jo), and Gregory (Nancy); seven grandchildren: Michael, Jo, Sara, Brianna, Lena, Bryan, and Colter; four great-grandchildren: Falynn, Ronnie, Brody, and Emma; and three sisters: Glendora, Janice, and Linda.
Helen is preceded in death by her husbands: Conrad Graff and Peter Schmidt; as well as her brothers: Bobby, and Bud; and sisters: Evelyn, and Rosemary.
The family greatly appreciates Heartlinks Hospice for their superior care of Helen and family support, along with her remarkable caregivers who showed only the greatest lengths of love and compassion for Helen.
Visitation will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home with a committal service following at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
