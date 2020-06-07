Helen M. Dodson

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
After almost 83 years of eventful living, Helen Margaret (Phillips) Dodson passed away peacefully at Fieldstone Memory Care in Yakima on June 3, 2020, after a tough and courageous 12-year fight with Parkinson’s Disease. Helen was born in Yakima in 1937, grew up in Naches and graduated Naches High School in 1955. She then graduated from Washington State University in 1959 with a degree in Education.
Helen’s true passions were raising her children and teaching. In her over 50-year teaching career she taught in Washington in Renton, Naches, and at YVCC and St. Joseph’s school in Yakima. Before retirement, she taught English and other subjects for a number of years at Eisenhower High School in Yakima. Helen particularly enjoyed helping and working with students whose difficult life circumstances made school challenging or not enjoyable. Her old teaching files are full of numerous letters from students thanking her for being a positive force in their lives.
Helen loved her family; her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, and also her many friends she acquired on her various stops in life. She was always happiest in the midst of her family. Whether traveling around the U.S. and to many countries with them, or just playing cards, watching sports or taking in life and the laughter. Helen had a wonderful sense of humor and was also a woman of deep compassion and strong opinions she was not afraid to share. Helen was also a passionate sports fan throughout her life, and enthusiastically followed the Cougars, the Mariners and Gonzaga basketball. For many years she could be found taking tickets at all kinds of Eisenhower High School sporting events. Helen was a life-long member of Naches Presbyterian Church and often sang in the choir there in her younger years.
Helen was married to Wayne Dodson from 1959 until 1988, and in her later years she had a dear companion, Bruce Young, whom she shared her life with. Bruce brought light and happiness into Helen’s life.
Helen’s parents, Ned and Ethel Phillips and brothers Bob and Paul Phillips preceded her in death. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Amy Dodson of Overland Park, Kansas, her daughter Jill Dodson of Meridian, Idaho, her former husband Wayne Dodson of Meridian, Idaho, her companion Bruce Young of Yakima, and four grandchildren: Meredith (23), Ned (22), William (19) and Catie (18) Dodson. Helen also leaves several nieces and nephews who enriched her life.
She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She will be dearly missed, but we take solace in knowing that her struggle is over and she will be in a better place.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions could be made in Helen’s name to Naches Valley Dollars for Scholars, c/o the Ned Phillips Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 66, Naches, WA 98937. A celebration of life will be held when it is possible later this year. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
