Helen Louise Sterling

July 29, 1938 - November 6, 2021
Helen Sterling was born July 29th, 1938 in Arkansas to Earl and Dorthy Burton. She was the eldest of 17 siblings, needless to say she’s had many titles to a lot of people. She was 20 when she met and fell in love with Larry Sterling. She became his wife and they had five children of their own, three girls and two boys. In 1972 they packed up and moved to the Yakima valley. Later in life she worked at Good Samaritan and the Red Apple motel as head house keeper. Through the years Helen had a few love stories, she became a grandmother in 1977, a g. grandmother in 1999 and g.g. grandmother in 2017. She is the last of her kind they don’t make them like her anymore. We will forever miss your presence rest easy until we are all together again love you to the moon and back and all the way to heaven. Helen is survived by Robin Kisner Beverly Sterling and many more. She is preceded in death by Larry, Regina, Derrian, Steve, and two grandchildren. Services will be held at 4 o’clock at c.w.s.d.b., 10200 Summitview Rd., Yakima, Wa. 98903; dinner will be held after in the hall, it’s a pot luck. Flowers can be sent to the church.
