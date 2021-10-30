Helen Louise Alonzo, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandma and friend passed away peacefully with her daughters Pam and Barbara by her side on October 25, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born in Aberdeen, Wa. on November 25, 1942. During her life she worked at various nursing homes as a housekeeper. She had a great sense of humor and was extremely frank in her conversations with many. Most of all Helen genuinely treasured her family and told each and every one frequently how proud she was of them. We will miss you mom and we know you are surrounded by the ones you love and cherish.
Helen was preceded in death by her brother Luis Warnick, Patricia Hernandez and a son, Eddie Hughes. She is survived by sisters Marietta Harris and Judy Gutierrez Trevizo, daughters Sheryl Edwards, Pam (Dan) Schut, and Barbara (Vince) Froehlich, a son, Jimmy (Karli) Hughes, and numerous grandchildren.
