Valley Hills Funeral Home
Helen L. Smartlowit, 81, of Wiley City passed away on June 21, 2020 at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. Helen was born on February 20, 1939 in Winlock, WA to Howard and Sally (Purcell) Ike. She was raised and educated in Toledo, WA. She was a member of the Yakama Nation, and worked at the Mt. Adams furniture factory, employed by the Yakama Nation Youth Treatment Center, St. Elizabeth Hospital, and was a home maker. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling to stick game tournaments, going to various casinos, and was an active member of the 1910 Shaker Church. She is survived by Leah Henry, Martha Winishut, Alexandria Henry of Warm Springs, OR, Anthony Henry of Wiley City, Victor Gardee of Toppenish, and Richard Smartlowit of White Swan; brother, Duane (Francine) Ike of Tulalip, WA, and sister, Lila Loggins of White Swan, WA, and sister-in-law Janice Satanus of Tygh Valley, OR. She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Johnny Smartlowit, her parents, and son Roderick Henry; sisters, Alice Ike and Charlotte Wahpat; brothers, Matthew Ike and Ted Satanus. Burial is Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Leaving at 6 AM from Valley Hills Funeral Home en route to Toledo, WA to Ike-Kinswa Family Cemetery. The burial will be at 9 AM, and Valley Hills Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
