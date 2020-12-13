Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Helen Irene Meyer-Brown passed away Thanksgiving morning November 26, 2020 as a result of COVID-19. She was 86. Helen was born in Lewiston, Idaho on December 2, 1933 to Lonnie and Lola Halsey. They soon moved to Outlook, WA where her parents farmed and raised cattle. She grew up there where she attended school in Outlook and Sunnyside. Helen graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1952. She married James Meyer August 19, 1955 at the Presbyterian Church in Sunnyside. They had been friends from an early age as their parents were close friends attending the same church. Helen and Jim were married for 57 years.
Helen married F. Clarke Brown on October 19, 2013. They were very good for each other and were able to share their lives for 7 years. They liked to travel and were loving and caring companions. Clarke’s family became her family. This was a blessing to Helen since she has no children of her own.
Helen had many interests and hobbies including creative sewing, music, travel, reading, cooking, and entertaining. For those blessed with a seat at her table, they enjoyed not only a great meal, but great conversation. She had many dear friends. Helen also loved doing crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and watching the COUGARS, Seahawks and Mariner games.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years James Meyer, her parents Lonnie and Lola Halsey, a brother, Dell Halsey, a sister, Wanda Grant, and 2 nieces, Irene Finnell and Margean Gibson.
Helen is survived by her husband Clarke Brown and his children, Pam (Robbie) McManus of Mount Vernon, WA, Barbara (Chuck) Neubauer of Yakima, WA, David Brown of Yakima, WA, Jim (Aimee) Brown of Battle Ground, WA, and Carole (Bob) North of Grandview, WA. Helen is also survived by nephew Don Grant and his wife RoeJean of Sammamish, WA, and her niece Joanne Diegel and her husband Michael of Covington, WA, and many great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the spring. Memorial gifts may be made to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
