Helen I. McIntosh died August 24, 2020 surrounded by family following a quick and courageous battle with heart failure. Helen was born on November 27, 1929 in Rock Island, IL to Roy and Ruby Snyder. In 1947, her family moved to Yakima, WA after hearing great things about it from family friends who had moved here earlier. A few years later in 1949, she married Fred E. McIntosh and together they had three children each of whom were born and raised in Yakima.
In her earlier years, Helen was professionally trained as a beautician at Charm Beauty School, and later she hung window draperies with Fred for Sears. Her greatest pride however, was being a mother and raising her children. The family spent lots of time camping at Ohanapecosh, hunting for pheasants, and taking long evening drives that always ended with ice cream. Helen and Fred were avid league bowlers, and as Fred was a Lieutenant with the Yakima Fire Department, attended monthly meetups with their extended firefighter family. After the death of Fred in 2000, Helen packed up her bags and traveled to England to see Stonehenge, took an Alaskan cruise to marvel at the glaciers, watched the maple trees change color in Vermont, and rooted for the Mariners in Seattle.
Helen enjoyed spending time with her family which included her three children (Eric, Sandra and Ron) and grew to include their partners Steve and Nicole as well as 13 grandkids (Tonya, Shannon, Jennifer [Scott], Megan, Brett, Jessica, Elizabeth, Britni, Devin, Sierra, Tyler, Logan, and Annabelle) and 11 great-grandkids (Alec, Maddy, Eric, Dena, Finley, Elliott, Maeve, Ashtyn, Parker, Ellie and Caroline).
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cribbage, solitaire, and completing the daily crossword puzzle (especially the difficult one). She enjoyed watching her soap, game shows, and the Mariners play, and also listening to Pavarotti. She was a talented seamstress and loved tending to the roses and peonies in her gardens. She was known for having a well-stocked candy dish, ice-cold sodas in the fridge, and serving home cooked dinners that you were always welcome to grab a plate and join in on. She also loved her weekly trips to Kohl’s with Sandi, where she could always find a great bargain.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Fred and son Eric.
Visitation will be held on September 2 from 4-8 pm at Keith & Keith Funeral Home (902 West Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA). In light of the Covid-19 Pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing will be respected. Graveside service will be limited to immediate family to ensure safety for all.
