Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Helen Hewitt departed from this Earth for her final resting place in Heaven on April 3, 2020, at the age of 83. She lived her childhood years in Idaho and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1958. Helen taught school in White Swan, WA for three years. In June 1963, she married Gaylord Hewitt in Yakima, WA. Together they raised four children.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord, daughter, Karen and sons, Kent and Calvin. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey, sisters, Eleanor and May, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Masks will be required and provided. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In