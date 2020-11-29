Valley Hills Funeral Home
Helen Emery left her daughter’s loving care and went into God’s loving arms on November 17, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1929 to Logan Irvin and Anna Marie Young in DeSoto, Illinois. She was raised on a farm with her sister Elizabeth. She moved to Yakima in 1949 as a young woman. Here, she married John Connors and together they had a son, Robert, making Yakima their home. The family moved to the Tri-Cities where their daughter, Barbara, was born. After John’s passing, she married Lyle Emery and with him came a big loving family. Eventually they settled in Selah, Washington. She was a hard worker her entire life, working in restaurants, as a caregiver, and janitorial. For many years she and her daughter worked together until her health forced her to retire in 2003. She had so much love in her heart. She loved everybody and in turn drew many wonderful people into her life. She was happiest living in the country where she could have her many different animals which she loved. She was beautiful and strong like her favorite flower, the rose, and very independent. Her positive attitude and strong will allowed her to exceed her doctor’s expectations.
“Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for awhile, leave footprints on our hearts and we are never, ever the same.”
Helen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Brad Brown of Selah, Washington, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son, sister, and both husbands.
A very special thank you to all her doctors and nurses through the years especially, Dr. McLaughlin and Bonnie Kultgen and her longtime caregiver Mary Navarro.
A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Thursday December 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Harvest Community Church (112 N. Wenas Ave., Selah, Wa.).
