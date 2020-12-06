Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Helen Dorothy (Ghormley) Wood of Concord, CA went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 27th, 2020, at the age of 99. She was known for her love of the Lord, family and others. She had a loving and caring heart, a gentle spirit, a sense of humor, and a patient disposition. She faithfully served over 40 years as a pastor’s wife in many capacities including leading the choir and working with youth and women.
She was born in Sumner, WA and lived most of her life in Yakima, WA and Clarkston, WA, and will be buried in Yakima, WA beside her husband.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle E. Wood; her sister, Margaret Dennis and her son-in-law, George Goodwin. She is survived by her daughter, her 4 sons with their spouses, 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed. We love you mom! To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
