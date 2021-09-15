Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Heidi McClaskey “Heckart” went to be with the Lord on September 4th, 2021 after battling cancer. She passed away surrounded by her family at Yakima Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 28th, 1970 in Yakima, Washington. She was an incredible woman of God who loved serving the Lord. She showed many people the love of God and was a role model in her community.
Heidi is survived by her husband Todd McClaskey, sons Jake and Josh LaMarche, daughters in law Kim and Trinity LaMarche, grandmother Sadie Heckart, parents Tony and Cheryl Heckart, mother Marie Lovestrand, brother AJ Heckart, sisters Candice and Heather Heckart, and many loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Gilbert Park. Everyone who knew and loved Heidi is welcome to join. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
