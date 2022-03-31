Heide Marie (Yee) Vibbert, 70, of Yakima, joined our Savior Jesus on Monday, March 28, 2022. Heide was born on the Fort Ord Army Base in Monterey, California on June 23, 1951. Daughter of Rosie (Kiesenbauer) Yee, a native of Bavaria, Germany, and Harold Yee, an American serviceman and native of China. Heide was the third of five children raised by Lee and Rosie Grantham. She graduated from San Benito High School in Hollister, California in 1970. She moved to Washington in 1979 and called Yakima her home until her passing.
Heide will be missed by her dad Lee Grantham; her son, Joseph Alvarado (his sons Daniel and Dean), daughter, Pennie Beason and husband, Travis (their children Joshua and Kimberly), son, Daniel Alvarado and fiancé, Michelle (daughters, Brittany, Brianna, and Adaline) and stepdaughter, Davette Matthews; her brothers, Harry Yee and Raymond Grantham, sister, Lisa Schwan, and sisters-in-law, Anola Yee and Janis Yee. She will also be missed by bonus granddaughters LeAnn and Amber Beason, great-granddaughters Willow, Anabel, and Naomi Beason; numerous cousins, nephews, and adopted grandchildren; and her dogs Abigail and Katiedid.
Heide was met in Heaven by her husband, David Vibbert, her mother, Rosie, her father, Harold, brother, Henry, and nephew, David. Her family is thankful for the amazing people at the North Star Lodge cancer center and Cottage in the Meadow hospice facility. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Cottage in the Meadow, 1208 S. 48th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902.
