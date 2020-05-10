Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Heather Rene Desmarais passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2020. She had just recently celebrated her 50th birthday. Heather was born on March 20, 1970, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima, to Lee and Joan Desmarais.
She grew up on a hop farm in Moxee, biking to the picking machine during harvest and three-wheeling around the hop fields whenever she could. The neighborhood was full of kids, many of them her cousins, and there was always an adventure to be had. It’s easy to see how she so easily developed her love of the outdoors. She was an accomplished athlete in multiple sports, playing varsity softball and basketball for Carroll High School before eventually graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1988.
Heather had an enormous heart, and her caring was legendary, so it was no surprise that she became a nurse, getting her Bachelor of Nursing from Washington State University Nursing School in Yakima. In 2014, Heather received her Master of Nursing ARNP from Gonzaga University to become a Nurse Practitioner.
For 21 years, she was a fixture in the Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital. She used those skills to enrich her Emergency Room practice and she touched many lives while at Memorial. Famously always toting a Diet Pepsi, she was affectionately nicknamed “HD” by her coworkers, and over the years became a leader and mentor to many.
Heather had an adventurous spirit and loved hiking. She spent a lot of her free time on the mountains and trails, including climbing Mt. Adams. She made a valiant effort to summit Mt. Rainier as the only woman in her group. She didn’t quite make it, but it was an extraordinary feat nonetheless! Heather was an animal lover and could be spotted walking her dogs, River and Charlie, in all kinds of places. Heather was an amazing, one of a kind woman. Incredibly intelligent, marvelously introspective, and hilariously funny, she was a light of a human being, as anyone who knew her, worked with her, or was treated by her, can attest.
Heather was also very active with her nieces and nephews. Always there to go to a movie, cheer them on at a soccer game or provide verbal “assistance” to the referees if needed! A loving daughter, sister, and aunt, she will be missed terribly. The world will not be the same place without her caring spirit as a part of it.
Heather was preceded in death by her brother, Brian. She is survived by her father, Lee, her mother Joan, her brother, Eric, sister-in-law Shelley, their three children, Claire, Lauren, and Vivienne, her nephews, Blake McClaskey and Bryce Desmarais, and niece Elizabeth Desmarais.
A special thanks to Dr. Brian Padilla and Heather’s coworkers at Memorial Hospital. She was truly loved by them and the outpour of sympathy by them has been tremendous. Heather had deep and meaningful relationships with her coworkers, and as a family, we are grateful for them.
Heather’s wide circle of people who loved her prevents us from being able to properly celebrate her life as a group under the current conditions. When the time is right, the family is committed to bringing together as many as we can, to honor Heather, her relationships, and her accomplishments.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Wags to Riches in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Our family would love to hear the many great stories about Heather!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In