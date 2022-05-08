Valley Hills Funeral Home
Hazel Mae (Blondin) Carda, 93 of Yakima, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by loving family. Our mother Hazel was born November 1, 1928, as the tenth of twelve children in the loving Blondin family (Edmund & Mabel). Our grandfather (Ed) worked in town during the week while grandma (Mabel) tended the kids, took care of the ranch, home and wonderful garden dawn to dusk. At a young age hard work was ingrained in all of the Blondin kids, Hazel stated she remembers her mother “up before, and not to bed prior to, anyone else in the house.” Working side by side with her mother in the garden and her father on the ranch taught Hazel the wonders of the land and the beauty of family love. That love only grew when she met her husband, Alvin. Hazel was 15 when she fell in love with Alvin and 17 when they married on July 8, 1948, shortly after his time in the Navy. Now a wife and soon to be the mother of a son Dan, then son Tim and daughter Cheryl, she excelled at taking care of her family. She learned the lesson of love of family and hard work, putting both in to practice throughout her entire life. While Alvin worked full time and farmed nights and weekends, Hazel cooked, extensive gardening (both vegetable and flower), canned, kept the house tidy, sewed and made sure us kids got to sports practice, after school activities and still she found time to volunteer. Mother was a devout Catholic and active with the Holy Family Guild; she was a Eucharistic Minister; a volunteer with the Red Cross and St. Elizabeth Hospice (12 years). Family and friends aplenty, Hazel was always there to help someone in need and made it her mission to improve the lives of others. In her later years she loved crafting and excelled in knitting, crocheting and cross-stich, selling some of her items at the annual Holy Family holiday bazaar, but giving most away to friends and family. She worked part-time packing fruit at various warehouses in Yakima, and she was a nurse’s aide at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband Alvin Carda, her parents Edmund and Mabel (Cyr) Blondin, and ten siblings. Survived by her sister Mary (Blondin) Melton of Yakima, her sister-in-law Violet Blondin of Tacoma; children Dan Carda, Hemet, CA, Tim (Jenna) Carda of Naches, Cheryl Carda of Yakima, her grandchildren: Daniel Carda Jr., Michael Carda, Shaun Steele, Hannah Carda, Aleczandra Carda, Jacob Larson, Delaney Carda, Tayton Carda, ten great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside interment will be held for both Alvin and Hazel on June 25, 2022 11 am at Calvary Cemetery in Yakima. There will be a Celebration of Life for Hazel on June 25, 1 PM, at Tim and Jenna’s. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
