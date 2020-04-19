Hazel Irene Schrindel

Rainier Memorial Center
Hazel Irene (Wood) Schrindel, age 95, died in Naches at home Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born in Miles City, Montana February 22, 1925 to Irene (Dahl, Wood) Bailey and George Wood. In 1936 after the death of her father, her mother moved the family to Clear Lake, Washington, then eventually to Naches, Washington.
Hazel graduated from Naches High School in 1943. After high school she worked at Hanford during World War II. She would later work for the telephone company in Yakima.
She married George Schrindel on April 12, 1947, spending over 65 years together, nearly all of those in Naches. They lived at the Oak Creek Game Range for 40 years. Hazel kept the home fires burning while George was always called away to help someone or keep the game range operating. Hazel opened the front door to many people for directions, information or just needing to visit.
She could kill a rattlesnake easily, but was deathly afraid of mice. George was always bringing someone to dinner or one of her children would often have a friend home; she could always add enough food for the extras at the kitchen table. The kitchen had Karl Malden having coffee with Mom during the filming of “The Hanging Tree,” and Audi Murphy having dinner during the filming of “To Hell and Back” (George’s Hollywood days).
She was known for her apple pies and homemade cinnamon rolls, that were also donated to community events or a family having a special gathering or as holiday gifts. She also hosted many family reunions and family holidays; the Schrindel home was always a gathering place. George did the inviting, Hazel made the event happen!
Hazel worked in the fruit industry through the years, either picking or packing in one of the local warehouses. She was an avid bingo player in her day and later loved a casino visit up until the last two months of her life. She always said it was relaxing.
She was known for her seamstress abilities and sewed many dresses for her daughters’ dances and cheer uniforms for them and many of their friends. In later years quilting was a pastime she enjoyed and spent happy hours creating many beautiful quilts her family will forever treasure.
She is survived by her daughters Lynne (Lonnie) Eaton and Lori Desmarais; sons Ty (Vicke) and Tim (Kerri); 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her sister Wilma Robison and her many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, brothers Jim, Bob, Clarence, Harold, Johnny, Pat and sister June.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a local charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In