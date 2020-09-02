Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Hayley Madison Sauve passed away on August 28, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 20. She was born on January 31, 2000 in Yakima, Washington. At 6 months, she was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and fought the battle amazingly her whole life.
She went to Ike, class of 2018. At the age of 16, we found out she had the drag racing bug, becoming a 3rd generation racer in her family. In 2018, at the age of 18, she met the love of her life racing down the track, blowing his doors off and since then he has tried to give her his all. She was lucky enough to go to the track right before she got sick. Her goal in racing was to go 9 seconds and we are going to do a race car with a custom paint job with her ashes in it so that she can keep racing and her legend will live on.
Hayley loved spending time with her brothers and sisters. She had the biggest heart and always wanted them near. They all loved and idolized her so much. She also had many close friends and enjoyed being around them as much as she could, doing the things she loved.
Hayley had such a huge smile and an infectious laugh. To meet her was to love her instantly. She touched so many lives in her short 20 years. She had an amazing sense of humor and lit up every room she walked into. Nothing and no one will ever be able to recreate the joy and love she brought into our lives. She will forever be the most beautiful angel and we’ll always be grateful to God that he let us have her here on Earth with us for as long as we did. Now she will forever live in our hearts.
Hayley is survived by her parents, Jeremy (Dawn) Sauve and Stacey (Robert) Wilson, her fiancé, Justin Stevens, her siblings, Jeffrey, Ashley, Nikita, Raymond, Camden, Zoey, Korey, Hannah, and Brodey, and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald Sauve, Reggie Oliver, Paul Stevens, and Bruce Harris, as well as close friend, Eric Maier.
A Celebration of Life will be held soon with details to come. Flowers may be sent to Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936), who is caring for the family. Donations can be made to a place of your choosing, and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In