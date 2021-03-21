Hattie “Lillus” Leach Evans

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Lillus passed away on March 13, 2021 at her home in Yakima, WA.
Lillus was born in Prairie Grove, AR on February 6, 1927. She graduated from Marrow High School. and then went to nursing school in Little Rock, AR. Lillus came to the Yakima Valley to pick fruit in her childhood and ended up moving to Yakima after nursing school and worked at Yakima Valley Osteopathic Hospital.
Hattie Lillus Leach married Howard “Franklin” Evans on November 28, 1957 and started their married life in Union Gap. As their family grew, they moved to the Cowiche area. Although nursing was her passion, she changed careers to be able to spend more time with her children. She worked at several of the local warehouses doing seasonal work. She retired from Del Monte at 82 years old. Lillus was also active in church until she was no longer able to attend services regularly. She loved being a Sunday school teacher and played the piano and accordion for church services. Lillus was always positive and had a great sense of humor. She also enjoyed spending time with her 13 grandkids and 27 great grandkids.
Lillus was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Evans, parents Henry Clarence Leach and Ola Kirk Leach as well as her brothers Jack Leach, Billy Leach, George Leach, and sister Maxine Leach Burris as well as grandson Kyle Corbin.
She is survived by her brother John Leach and twin sister Phyllis Sargent, her five daughters: Sharon (Keith) Guthridge, Karen (Tim) Bentz, LeAnna (Stan) Douglas, LaDonna (Jerry) Corbin, and Rachel (Jim) Erickson. She is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to her in-home caregiver, Stephanie Ramirez, who did not just take care of her, but was also a great friend. Lillus always enjoyed the outings with Stephanie. As a family, we could not be more thankful for the care she gave to Lillus. And thanks to Heather and Nathan Guthridge for helping over the last several years. Without their help she would not have been able to stay at home for the last few years as she requested.
Funeral services will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at West Hills Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
