Smith Funeral Home
Hattie Halma, 91, passed away October 9, 2021, at Sunnyside Astria Hospital.
Hattie, the youngest of five children, was born June 3, 1930, in Inwood, Iowa to Klaas and Everdina Van Grouw. She was raised and graduated from high school in Inwood. On April 2, 1953, she married George Halma and moved to Minnesota where they farmed for three years. In 1957 Hattie, along with two young children, traveled across country by train to meet her husband and begin their life in the Yakima Valley. Together, they started their own dairy in 1969 and worked many years with their five children in the industry along with raising veal calves and other business ventures.
Hattie was a homemaker and worked hard alongside her husband to take care of and provide for the family. She raised a garden, canned, sewed and embroidered beautifully. She was a member and attended the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church, cutting many quilt squares for their mission projects, attending Bible study and played the piano for many years for a group that sang for nursing home residents. She was a crossword enthusiast, loved bingo and never lost a game of Chinese checkers.
When her husband passed, she moved from the dairy to a mobile home in Sunnyside and then lived at Sunnyside Assisted Living for the past seven years. The family thanks the staff and friends for their care, friendship and support these past years.
Hattie is survived by her five children, Carol (Dave) Johnson, Harrah; Marlin (Shelly) Halma, Yakima; Ardis Halma, Sunnyside; Dr. Harlan (Patricia) Halma, Sunnyside; Kevin (Merri) Halma, Nampa, Idaho. Grandchildren include Karen (Chris) Carlile, Walla Walla; Eric Johnson (Aldergrove, Canada); Lindsey (Tim Chanthavisay) Granger; Zackary (Lydia) Halma, Spokane; Sophia Halma, Spokane; Kendra Hollmeyer, Sunnyside; James Halma, Betty Halma and Jennifer Halma all of Idaho, and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2004, her parents, sisters Alice and Cornelia, and brothers Arie and John.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, October 14, 4-7 p.m., at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 15, 10:00 a.m., Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Sunnyside, under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the CRC Quilt Project Reach Out Group, 700 N 16th St, Sunnyside, WA 98944. Those wishing to sign Hattie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
