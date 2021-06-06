Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Harvey “Ralph” Shively passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Yakima, WA. He was born in Callaway, Nebraska on July 10, 1936 to Raymond and Leona Shively. The family moved to Walla Walla, WA when Ralph was 14. In Walla Walla, Ralph attended public schools and graduated from Walla Walla High School (WA-Hi) in 1954.
Ralph worked various jobs in Walla Walla, one of which was at the local movie theater where he met Donna Heimbigner. Ralph and Donna married in 1955 and enjoyed 61 years together. Ralph also worked as a press foreman for the Walla Walla Union Bulletin, and in the early seventies moved his family to Yakima and became the press foreman for the Yakima Herald-Republic, retiring in 1996 after 26 years. In the early ‘60s, Ralph was a contract drag racer with the Chrysler Corporation.
Ralph was a charter member of the Milton-Freewater Elks Club for 56 years and a member of the Yakima Rock and Mineral Club. He enjoyed working on cars, making jewelry with his rock collection, and going to yard sales with his buddy Fred.
Ralph loved traveling with Donna on numerous cruises and attending Mariners Spring Training in Arizona each year along with being season ticket holders for the Bears and Pippins. They took many trips through the Harman Center and enjoyed volunteering with Seniors, Inc. He was also involved in Donna’s sorority events and was named Man of the Year.
Ralph enjoyed hunting, water skiing, fishing, jeeping, snowmobiling, drag racing and was always in attendance at his grandkids events.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Leona Shively, his brother, Vernon Price, his wife, Donna Shively, and two grandsons, Donovan Shively and Bradely Shively. Ralph is survived by his three children, Donnie Shively, Doug (Lissa) Shively, and Cally Price (Mike Kryger), seven grandchildren, Kane Shively, Blake Shively, Kaitlyn Shively, Lexxi Shively, Sammi Shively, Lauren LeCuyer and Hailey Price, great-granddaughter Maleiya LeCuyer, and sister Judy (Dave) Downing of Walla Walla.
The family would like to thank the staff at Angel House for taking such good care of Ralph.
Memorial Services will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harman Center C/O Yakima Parks and Recreation and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
