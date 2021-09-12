Rainier Memorial Center
Harry William Jefferson of Chinook Pass died Monday, August 23, 2021 in Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington, from a short battle with lung cancer and autoimmune encephalitis. Harry was born on November 2, 1946 in Seattle, Washington, the third son of George and Virginia (Holtzinger) Jefferson. He was raised on the family’s ranch in the mountains of Chinook Pass. He attended the Naches Valley schools, graduating in the class of 1965, excelling in football with his good friend Frank Tobius (Tanker), whom he remained friends with all his life. After high school Harry worked for his brother, George Jr., at Jefferson Logging Co. Inc. He then began racing cars. He was a natural, considering how he would race up Chinook Pass on Saturday nights. He drove a race car that was owned by George Jr. and Sherry Jefferson for quite a few years. He made many fans and friends those years. For many years Harry worked at his own business, Harry Jefferson Excavating, running heavy equipment in the Naches and Yakima areas. Another highlight of Harry’s life was being a father to Scott, whom he loved very much. In the last few years Harry retired up on his property by the Naches River where he lived his life the way he wanted to. He always enjoyed his visits with his family and neighbors and his Wednesday night dinners with his close group of friends. Harry was preceded in death by his parents and his son Scott. He is survived by his brothers, George Jr., Jerome and Tim (Lorillee) Jefferson, and numerous nieces and nephews; his very special friends Jeff, Cuyler, Frank and Dan, and his faithful dog “Lucky.”
The family will have a private service.
Harry was always an advocate for rescue dogs. If you wish to make a donation in Harry’s name, please consider the Yakima Humane Society, at 2405 West Birchfield Road, Yakima, WA 98901. Rainier Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Harry’s final words: “Catch ya later.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in