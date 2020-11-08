Valley Hills Funeral Home
Harry L. Brooks, 76, went to be with his Lord on October 30, 2020. He was born September 27, 1944 to Clifford and Mary Brooks on their family farm near Grandview. Harry lived there his entire life, except while he was at Bible college and the last couple of months when his health no longer allowed.
There were four things that were of utmost importance to Harry – his relationship to Jesus Christ; his love of music; his friends; and Julie Hill, whom he took care of the past fifteen years. For the last eleven years of his life Harry made the Bible Missionary Church in Zillah his home church. He was faithful to attend services and would almost always be the first one to testify about God’s goodness to him. He is definitely missed by his church family.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Mary Brooks, brother Robert, and sister Betty Dawkins. He is survived by his brother Richard (Barbara) and nephews and nieces. Harry never married and had no children.
Viewing will be Thursday, November 12 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Bible Missionary Church, 405 Second Ave., Zillah. Funeral will be Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Elm Street, Grandview. Funeral arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah.
