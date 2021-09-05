Harriet J. Redman

September 19, 1929 - August 30, 2021
Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Harriet Redman passed away in her sleep early on Monday, August 30, 2021. A longtime resident of Yakima, Harriet grew up in Monroe, MI with her parents, Harry and Eliza Johnson and her sister, Norma. She graduated from Wellesley College in 1951, majoring in economics. Living with three of her classmates from Wellesley, Harriet soon found work in New York, where she was introduced to a young Navy officer, Bob Redman, in May 1952. The couple were married on October 10, 1953 and moved to Yakima after his graduation from UW Law School in 1957.
Harriet’s full life was marked by family, faith, friends, and learning. She was a devoted and loving wife to Bob who actively participated in and supported Bob’s work in the community with Rotary and United Way, the Washington State Bar Association, and the University of Washington Alumni Association. As a mom, she had her hands full with two sons, Robert, Jr. (1958) and Bruce (1960), who were busy with school, sports, music, and work. She was easily spotted around town driving the big red Land Rover carrying Robb or Bruce and their friends. She loved the family vacations which included hiking, fishing, and travel.
Harriet was a woman of Christian faith. Raised in the Episcopal Church, she and Bob were early members of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Yakima, where she sang in the choir, served on the altar guild, taught Sunday School, served on the vestry, and on various committees. Harriet cherished her friends; she stayed in close touch with her Wellesley classmates over the years, attending every reunion, and enjoyed making new friends at her church, in the community, and elsewhere. Harriet was a lifelong learner. She read avidly, including novels, history, biography, theology, and current affairs; she was enrolled in a master’s degree program in history at Central Washington University, she met monthly with a reading group for more than 25 years, and she enjoyed continuing education lectures offered through the UW Alumni Association.
Harriet is survived by her husband, her son Robb, daughter-in-law Pam and granddaughter Martha of Stephenville, TX, and son Bruce, and son-in-law Eric Ewing of Redmond, WA. She is also survived by her nephew, Douglas Lockwood and Karen, and their children, grandniece Jessica and grandnephew Philip. She was preceded in death by her niece, Martha Lockwood, and survived by her son grandnephew John Geis. Harriet is also survived by members of the Redman family, nephew Ray Redman, III (Gipp) and Carol, and their children, Andrea, Brandon, and Kirby, by niece Pam Russo and Tony, and their children, Ross and Nate, and by her niece and goddaughter Laure Wishkowski and Greg, and their children Kelly, Alex, and Maureen, and several great-grand nephews and nieces.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 4105 Richey Rd., Yakima, WA 98908. The Rev. Beth Hoffmann will officiate. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. All in attendance will need to wear a mask. Donations in lieu of flowers made be made to Wellesley College student scholarship fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in