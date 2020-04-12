Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Harriet “Grammie” Jane Clark was born in Yakima, WA, during the year of the great flood on December 28, 1933, to Sidney William and Ruth Margaret (Gano) Martin. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 with her husband Don at her side.
Harriet spent her early days playing at the Gano homestead with countless cousins and neighbors, riding horses, and playing the piano and violin. She attended McKinley, Franklin, and graduated from Yakima High School with the class of 1951. She has stayed in touch with several classmates for over 80 years.
In 1952, she married Kay L. Soden, also a Yakima High School graduate. Together they had three much-loved children: Laurel Lynn Soden, Michael Paul Soden and Lisa Kaye (Soden) Bohl.
Harriet spent her early working years as an office manager for multiple companies. She then transitioned into business ownership running Yakima Avenue Arctic Circle and Twin Bridges/Ichabod’s tavern before moving into education at Castlevale and Hoover Elementary, followed by twenty years at A.C. Davis High School. Harriet was a member of Suntides Golf Course, the Gladys Hale Guild, Soroptimist International, YEOP, Wesley United Methodist Church, and Yakima Garden Club.
Harriet married the love of her life, Donald Allen Clark, in December 1979. Together, they spent forty wonderful years golfing, bowling, fishing, camping, playing pinochle, traveling, watching her grandchildren play sports, and cheering on her UW Huskies. She also enjoyed moonlight drives, music and dance, dark chocolate and cream puffs and especially watching her son Michael play the drums. Harriet was a joy for all to be around; charming, witty and wise.
Harriet was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ira James and Margaret Jane (Keys) Gano and Joseph William and Edythe Inez (DuFrasne) Martin; parents Sidney and Ruth Martin; brother Richard Lee Martin; and former husband Kay Soden.
She is survived by her beloved husband Don and dog Sophie; sister and brother-in-law Judy and Roy Williams, sister-in-law Shirley Martin, brother- and sister-in-law Rusty and Maxine Hembree; her children Laurel Soden, Michael Soden (Lori), and Lisa Bohl (Richard). She also provided inspiration and guidance and instilled perseverance in her grandchildren Ira and Mitchell Wahlmeier, Mandy Pemberton, Wesley Soden, Bryan (Deserie), David (Nicki), Jon, and Kyle Bohl. Close and dear to her heart were five great-grandchildren, three nieces, four nephews, many cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital (including the ER department), Landmark Care Center, Cottage in the Meadow and Dr. David Doornink. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Harriet has asked that we continue random acts of kindness and forgiveness.
