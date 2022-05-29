Harold Tevis Snowden “Junior”

1968-2022
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Harold “Junior” was born in Seattle, WA, on May 5th, 1968, to Glenda Carter and Harold Snowden Sr. On May 5th our brother turned 54 years old. On May 7th, our sister went to pick him up for a family dinner and found he had left this world.
Growing up, no one would mess with his sisters or cousins because everyone knew Junior made it his mission to protect them. He played flag football at the community center, and jumped ramps on his bike that he and his friends made.
He loved peach cobbler, honey buns, and anything deep-fried, including twinkies and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. He loved to cook for his friends and family, and if he was cooking, there was lots of grease involved. In 2021 he started his business Snowden House of Designs and began selling gear with the “SHOD” logo. His neighbors referred to him as “Shod” because that is all he talked about. His favorite things to say were, “I’m over your head like a shower nozzle,” and “Snowed-in like a blizzard” to help people relate it to his last name Snowden. He was the “crazy Uncle” we all wish we had growing up.
“Junior” is survived by his two sisters, Javonnie Shearn and Dessiree Price, his only brother, Tevis Snowden, his children Nevaeh Foster, Zealand Adams, and DaNeisha Woods, his six grandchildren, and his ten nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and all four grandparents. Lorene, his maternal grandmother, helped raise him, and even as an adult, he referred to her as “Grammie.” The death of his mother hurt him the most. Now he will be laid to rest with her.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 3rd, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901) followed by a small gathering at 4:00 pm at the Henry Beauchamp Center, formerly the Yakima Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, Junior would want you to do an unexpected kindness for someone in his name. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in