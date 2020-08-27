Valley Hills Funeral Home
Harold Odean McCloud, 85 of Zillah, passed away August 24, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, surrounded by his loving family due to health issues.
Harold was born May 27, 1935 in Sumner County, Tennessee to Charles and Loisie McCloud. He was the 2nd of 9 siblings. He moved with his parents & some siblings from Tennessee to Washington state in 1946, where he attended Granger School District. On December 18, 1954 he married Marlene Grenz in Zillah and they had 3 children.
Harold worked at the Granger Brick Yard until it closed and then Scott’s Fuel Yard in Zillah before he started at Stadelman Fruit in Zillah, where he worked for over 35 years driving a flatbed truck hauling fruit with the famous sign “Look out here comes Harold.” The last 10 years he was a warehouse foreman.
He loved his family and watching his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids playing sports or teasing each and everyone of them and will be missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles & Louise McCloud, 1 brother, Tony McCloud, and 2 sisters, Loretta Bray and Colene McCloud.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene of Zillah & his 3 children: Marilyn (Carl) Slagg of Granger, Calvin (Connie) McCloud of Zillah, and Lavon (Byron) Robison of Zillah, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Gene (Dorothy) McCloud of Sunnyside, and Glen (Janet) McCloud of Kennewick, 3 sisters, Melba Davis & Barbara Andrews both of Lafayette, Tennessee and Marlene (Conrad) Pritchett of Toppenish, 1 brother in law, Reed Bray of Red Boiling Spring, Tennessee, and numerous nieces, nephews & great nieces & nephews, along with best friend Roy Baker of Portland, Tennessee.
The family would like to especially thank his sister & husband, Marlene & Conrad Pritchett, for all their help and support, they are a real blessing. The family is also thankful for Zillah Fire Department for their many assist calls over the past few years, Yakima Memorial Hospital Home Health & Aging (especially Lance), Yakima Pallitive Care (especially Rebecca & Melissa) & the staff at the Cottage in the Meadow (especially Nurses Marcie, Katie & Kortney).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Zillah Fire Department, 111 7th St., Zillah, WA 98953, and Cottage in the Meadow, 1208 S. 48th Ave., Yakima, WA 98908.
Due to Covid, there will only be a graveside service on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 11 am at the Zillah Cemetery. Please wear a mask.
