Our beloved father, Harold Hugh McCartney, 75, went home to be with the Lord on April 1st, 2020 in Yakima after a brave battle with kidney disease, heart disease and diabetic complications. He was born on February 9th, 1945 to Harold Russell and Merle (Henry) McCartney in Bremerton, WA.
After graduating Bremerton High School, Harold went on to complete undergraduate education at the University of Puget Sound (UPS), and medical school at St. Louis University, class of 1971. Harold met his wife of 45 years, Linda, when he tutored her in biology while at UPS. Harold served his country in the Army from 1970- 1978. While in the Army, he completed a pathology residency at Ford Ord, Monterey, CA. He worked as a pathologist at Letterman Hospital while stationed on the Presidio in San Francisco. He was also stationed in Mont From San Francisco, he moved to Yakima where he worked as a pathologist for 37 years at Memorial/Virginia Mason Hospital and St. Elizabeth Hospital as well as in Sunnyside Astria Hospital. Harold was a member of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for many years where he served as an inspector for pathology labs for the last 10 years. Harold was well known among the hospital staff for his kind, witty nature and for his colorful ties, often featuring animals.
Harold was an avid animal lover who enjoyed the company of his dogs and the many parrots he owned with Linda. He also helped Linda as puppeteer and pet handler during pet and puppet shows to residents of area nursing homes. Harold had a strong interest in geology and all areas of science, taking local community college courses, reading numerous books and scientific shows. He was an avid model builder of sailing ships and planes. He also enjoyed taking cruises with his family, traveling throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska. He toured through the Panama Canal on one of his more recent cruise adventures.
Harold was predeceased by his loving wife Linda in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Heather of Kent, WA and his son, Eric, of St. Helens, OR. A memorial service for Harold will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com. Remembrances of Harold can be posted on the site and pictures of his life can be viewed. Those who wish to remember Harold in a special way, may make donations in Harold’s name to the Yakima Humane Society.
