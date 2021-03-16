Harold F. Butler

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Harold Butler, 82, died peacefully surrounded by family at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima on Wednesday March 10, 2021.
Harold was born January 30, 1939 to Harold W. Butler and Imolee (Gordon) in Yakima, Washington. He later joined the United States Navy recruiting service landlubbers July 25, 1956. On September 21, 1957 he crossed over the realm of the Arctic Circle aboard the U.S.S. Perry. (DD 8440). In 1958 he received his Navy training course certificate. He also received his certificate from Boston Naval Shipyard for HIM machinist third class. On December 20, 1962 he was honorably discharged from the thirteenth Naval District. Harold later went on to work various jobs from working as a postman to driving semi trucks, and he owned a gas station for many years. He worked at H&H furniture for many years, from where he retired, and started Butler’s drywall for 12 years.
Harold was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather to 19 grandkids and numerous great-grandchildren. His greatest passions and loves were being with family, being outdoors in the mountains camping, fishing, hunting and gold mining. He was a longtime member of the VFW.
Harold is lovingly survived by his daughters Loretta Chacon, and Charlotte “Charlie” Ruiz and son John Henry Scott all of Yakima and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary, son Richard, daughter Cheryl, a grandson and a great-grandson as well as his parents, brother Jerry and sister Patricia.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. followed by inurnment at Mabton Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
A very special thank you to Jennifer Gangle and Lily for your care, love and compassion for Harold. We will be forever grateful for all that you have done.
