Harold Dean Rainford (Harry)

Harry D. Rainford, our beloved Dad, Grandpa, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully to his eternal home on January 29, 2020. He is now reunited with his lovely wife Gwen.
Harry was born on September 21, 1932 in Montpelier, Idaho. He was the only child of Harold & Bert Rainford. In his early childhood his family lived in several different towns throughout Idaho. As WWII began, his family moved to Seattle so that Grandpa Rainford could work in the shipyards.
As a young boy, Harry learned the importance of work, and doing his part to help his family. At age 10 his “first official job” was in Seattle, as a paperboy. He never stopped working from that point on.
In 1946 after the war, Harry and his parents got on a train to Yakima, where Grandpa was able to find work. Harry started junior high and enjoyed learning and was well-liked in school. In junior high, and high school he excelled in sports. He was athletic and loved playing baseball and football. He played under Coach John Zaepfel during his time at Yakima High. Also, during high school, he met the love of his life, Gwen Gee.
After graduation from Yakima High, Harry attended Yakima Valley Junior College (YVC) and played baseball. In 1952 his team “Brayton’s Busters,” won the state championship under coach Bobo Brayton. Besides baseball and business courses, Harry was very involved with performing soft-shoe acts and skits around town and for school functions with his best pal, Chuck Shanahan. He also sang in the choir and was the class president.
After attending YVJC, Harry went to Humboldt State University in California, and played 3rd base for their team. At that time, he had a verbal intent with the Philadelphia Phillies to play ball, but his father’s death brought him back to Yakima, to help his Mom run their family business, Rainford’s Freezer Foods.
On August 28, 1954, Harry married his high school sweetheart Gwen. They were married at First Presbyterian Church in Yakima and were married for 62 blessed years. Harry and Gwen moved to Seattle while he attended University of Washington. After college they came back to Yakima and started their family. Harry started his business career as manager of Richard’s Men Shop in Westpark. In 1965, he opened his own men’s clothing stores: Rainford Ltd., and Freedom III. Dad loved the clothing business and helping so many men in Yakima with their business attire. He could still tell you to this day what the thread count is in the shirt you are wearing! He also took pride in straightening men’s ties to make sure the dimple was just right; he had style, and he wanted other men to look their best.
In 1973 Harry went to work at Nordstrom Yakima and managed the men’s department for 13 years. He was promoted to a buyer and then he transferred within Nordstrom to Salt Lake City. While in Salt Lake, his brother-in-law asked Harry if he would like to come back to Yakima and open the 1st Minit-Lube franchise in Central Washington. Harry and Gwen came back to Yakima in 1981. With the help of his family, they owned and operated 4 Minit-Lube centers for 29 years. What a career change at age 50… men’s clothing to lubing cars! Dad could have made any type of business successful, with his friendly-outgoing personality, generous heart, his love for people, his never give up, positive attitude, and that sparkling smile that made people love him.
Harry was more than a boss to his employees; he was also a mentor, friend and a Dad. He was always fair and generous. “H,” as he was called by his employees, always gave people a second chance and helped encourage and develop the good that he saw in every person he met. Working with our Dad, taught us to live by the “Golden Rule,” treating others the way we wanted to be treated. He always went the extra mile for other people. One of his greatest gifts to other people was making them feel special and showing them that they mattered.
Dad liked to spend his spare time playing and watching softball and tennis, golf, fishing, and karate. He loved to hunt and was the President of his duck club on the Toppenish Creek for years. He enjoyed his upland bird trips to Idaho to hunt with the Minit-Lube gang and his brother-in-law Bill. He especially loved to go waterfowl hunting in Canada with his son Scott and grandsons. Dad really enjoyed the outdoors his whole life, he was always amazed at God’s creation for us to enjoy. Harry and Gwen traveled to many locations over the years, but their favorite place to be was at the Oregon Coast every summer for 55 years with their family. Harry was the Mariners’ #1 fan, and never missed a game. He also enjoyed watching the Seahawks play. As their grandchildren grew up and were involved in different sports, he and Gwen were always there cheering their kids on!
Harry was a member of the Downtown Rotary Club for 53 years. He was on various committees throughout the years, which helped improve and make a difference for the people of Yakima.
Dad loved the Lord and had a personal relationship with Jesus. He also loved his family and considered it an honor to provide for them over the years. Dad taught his kids how to love and cherish your spouse, to laugh often, and to always encourage one another. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. We will miss his one liners and silly phrases, his courage through trials, his grateful heart, his encouraging words, his hugs, his smile, his funny personality, and most of all… the positive light that he radiated when he was in the room.
Harry’s family would like to thank his employees who worked for him over the years. And a special thank you to his customers, whom he considered his friends.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Gwen (2017), his brother-in-law and special friend, Bill Gee, and his precious great-granddaughter, Poet Fisk.
Harry is survived by his children: Susan (Randy) Searl, Mike (Teresa) Rainford, and Scott (Lori) Rainford; his grandchildren: Adam (Nicole), Emily, Josh, Kyle (Heather), Cameron (Rebecca), Michael (Rebecca), Kody, and Kennedy (Landon), his 14 great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law Suzanne (Cliff) Jensen and Linda (Roger) Lopossa, and many nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank his “Angel” caregivers: Pauline Pestana, Gino Lister and Melissa Rodriquez for their love and compassion that they showed our Dad. Also, a special thank you to Memorial Hospice nurse Sarah, social worker Maggie and all their incredible staff. Thank you also to Mountainview Home Health and their amazing staff. Dad was so grateful to family, caregivers, nurses and neighbors for all that they have done for him.
A Celebration of Harry’s life will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church (9 South 8th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902). In lieu of flowers the family suggest that donations be made to Cottage in the Meadow, Alzheimer’s Foundation, or Union Gospel Mission in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
