Harold “Dean” Fitzsimmons

January 24, 1936 - April 12, 2020
Dean was born in Spokane to Harold E & Edna M Fitzsimmons (Mallory). Later that year the family moved to Yakima where he graduated from Yakima HS. In 1953 he married Sharron Allen and they moved to Seattle to further his education at the Univ. of Wa. Dean was employed by Boeing as a mechanical engineer for 12 years. In 1972 they moved to Vancouver where he was employed by Lake Merwin Dev Co. as one of the developers of Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway. In 1979 they moved back to the Seattle area where he became a property tax consultant. He is survived by his wife, Sharron; four sons, Craig, Michael, David, and Scott; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
