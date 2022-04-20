Harold D. Linker

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Harold was born in Wapato at his grandmother’s home on October 13th, 1931. His family lived in Wapato until 1947 when they moved to Zillah. He graduated from Zillah High School in 1951 and enlisted in the Coast Guard for 3 years. In 1954 he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Sprenger. They started their married life in Seattle and after his discharge from the Coast Guard, they moved to Buena. They lived there until 1968, when they moved to the Wapato area.
Harold worked as a mechanic at the Wapato Chevrolet dealership, the same dealership where he later became Service Manager. He held that position until his retirement (over 30 years), and was always happy to help friends, family, and the community with their vehicles.
His passions were cars and trucks, fishing, and he was also an avid Seahawks and Mariners fan. The family was always going off to a lake or river — a favorite location was Banks Lake. Once he had a big enough boat, all vacations were spent fishing at Ilwaco, Wa.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Harold S. Linker and Helen Mesecher, and his son, Richard.
Surviving family members include his wife Mary, children Debra (George) Geffe, Jim (Julie) Linker, Greg Linker, and Chuck (Kelly) Linker, grandchildren Katie (Tom) Misitano, Dustin Geffe, Sarah Linker, Mary (James) Kent, David Linker and Mary Linker, great-grandchildren Emma and Eben Misitano, his brother Bob (Hazel) Linker and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah on Wednesday, April 20th at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow at the Zillah Civic Center.
