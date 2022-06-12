Harley Davidson

One cool cat!
Harley is now in heaven with the love of his life, his wife, Annette (AJ) Davidson.
Harley just loved life -- except for the getting old part! Harley loved his family, his grandkids and his friends. He loved any and all sports, and he loved to play cribbage, darts and pool. He also loved Rain Kitty, Papa Goose and Clyde. Harley loved people and was always up for a good time! Family reunions, birthday parties, bonfires, Halloween, peanut night, wimpy burgers, poker nights, NASCAR, fantasy football, Sunday church at the burning pine, the list goes on...
Harley really enjoyed taking road trips (especially if there was a casino nearby). He often traveled the backroads; stopping along the way, making new friends. Everyone who met him would remember him on his next time through. He loved his unique name and often used it as an ice-breaker to get the conversation going followed, at some point, by his signature dance move "baby-baby-baby." Harley genuinely cared about people, was interested in their lives, and he made an impression on everyone he met. He will be missed by so many.
More than anything, Harley was proud of his kids, Tony, Angie and Chad, and took every chance he got to brag about them. They invite everyone who knew Harley to come celebrate his life and share memories. The memorial service and reception will be held at the Nile Valley Church on Saturday, June 18th at 1 pm, immediately followed by a celebration of life at Harley's house.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in