Harlan "Harley Davidson

It is with profound sadness that the family of Harlan O. Davidson announce his peaceful passing on 5/03/2022 at the age of 79 years. Harlan was born in Tacoma, WA on 01/01/1943 child of Vivian and Nels Davidson. He is survived by his son Tony Davidson, daughter Angela Smith, son Chad Davidson, and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Annette Davidson. He is also survived by his step children Judy Aitken, Jesse Littleton, Vickie Griffith and Schonette Littleton-Scott. Harlan went in to the US Army when he was 18, then worked for Boeing and 30+ years for Hostess Cake Bakery where he retired and moved to Naches/Nile where he happily lived out his retirement years.
A memorial will be held at Nile Valley Community Church, 60 Bedrock Ln., Naches, WA 98937 on June 18th at 1:00 PM, light food and drinks after in the adjacent community hall. After service anyone is welcome to come to his house for the ashes to be spread in his pond and creek as per his request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in