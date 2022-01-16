On January 7, 2022, Hamley Hale passed away at home with his family by his side after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Horace Hamley Hale was born on October 16, 1944, in Yakima, WA to William Piper Hale and Mary Philippi Hale. He was the eldest of four siblings and named after the Hamley Saddle Company in Pendleton, OR. Although he spent several of his childhood years in Bickleton, WA and Condon, OR, he considered the Yakima Valley his home and was a lifelong resident of the Wapato and Harrah communities. While living in Condon, he attended a one-room schoolhouse through the third grade. Later, his family moved back to the Yakima Valley, settling near his grandparents’ farm outside the Toppenish/Wapato area.
Hamley graduated from Wapato High School in 1962 receiving recognition for his accomplishments in the FFA and ag/shop programs. While in high school, he saved up to purchase a new baler and pickup to do custom work for other farmers around the Valley. His passion for farming took hold, and he dedicated the next sixty-plus years to farming in the Wapato/Harrah area.
Hamley met the love of his life, Adele Ermey, while accompanying his parents to purchase a wood stove owned by the Ermey family. Hamley and Adele were married in the Wapato Presbyterian Church in July of 1968. They settled into life and farming, and started their family the following year with the birth of their daughter Audrey. The next year their daughter Lorraine was born, and with the birth of their son Piper six years later, the family was complete. He always said the best crop he ever raised was his family. His quiet faith was the foundation for his uncompromising character and unconditional love for his family.
Throughout his life, Hamley was mentored and guided by others who saw his passion and skills. With the help of Pete Kwak, he refurbished and fabricated countless pieces of equipment. Hamley was a visionary, innovator, master craftsman, and jack-of-all-trades. Rather than purchasing something new, he always preferred searching for parts and pieces around the farm to create something practical and purposeful.
He was involved with the community in numerous ways. He was a member of the Ashue Grange, a Welch grape grower, served on the Soil Conservation Board, the Mt. Adams School District board, and was a contributing founder of the Harrah Community Christian School. Not only did he operate and manage the farm, he also spent the last sixteen years as the Wapato School District’s Transportation and Maintenance Director. Hamley enjoyed this job and the people he worked with. He was especially proud of his involvement with the remodeling of the Wapato High School.
Hamley is survived by his wife Adele, his children Audrey (Kyle) Richter of Battle Ground, WA; Lorraine (Ted) Morris of Custer, WA; and Piper (Emily) Hale of Wapato, WA. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Parker and Katie Morris; Kaden, Alek and Rylan Richter; Mary, Leah, Anna, Sam, and Micah Hale; his sisters Susan Erickson (Doug) of Yakima, WA; his sister Katie Hale of Yakima, WA; his brother John Hale (Margaret) of Toppenish, WA; and his cousin Sam (Darla) Seale of Condon, OR.
Hamley was preceded in death by his parents William Piper and Mary Hale, his grandparents Sam and Mallie Hale, Jack and Mary Philippi, and his nephew Sid Erickson.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and compassion provided by Heartlinks Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home. Fond memories and condolences can be shared at www.heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held on February 21st at the All Nations Center in Wapato at 11:00 am. Donations in Hamley’s memory can be made to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.
