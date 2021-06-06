Keith & Keith Funeral Home
H. Janet Weiss of Yakima died Tuesday, June 1st, 2021. She passed away peacefully on a beautiful morning while birds drank from the fountain outside her window with her son reading to her. We are comforted knowing that her struggle is over and she is at peace and reunited with numerous family and friends. She showed such strength and dignity dealing with her health issues and always kept a positive attitude. She chose to be happy.
Janet was the youngest of four siblings, born August 17th, 1930 in Lewistown, MT to Walter and Marjery Milligan. She graduated high school from Billings Senior High School in 1949 and received the gift she had asked for, a push lawn mower with grass attachment, that her son still has. She continued on to Eastern Montana College of Education.
Janet’s first job was teaching 4th grade in Superior, MT in 1952.
While visiting family she met her husband Henry Weiss after he caught her eye in a bright yellow jacket in Prosser, WA. They married on June 14th, 1952 in Yakima, WA and enjoyed 44 years together.
She continued her education earning her master’s degree at Central Washington University, carpooling with others commuting from Yakima every day through the canyon to Ellensburg, often in a Jeep. In 1968 she began teaching with the East Valley School Dist. at Moxee Elementary and continued there until her retirement.
In addition to her love of teaching she was also a master seamstress, a square dancer, a pottery maker and a wood carver. She played the piano, organ and accordion. She enjoyed cooking and everyone loved her cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and homemade macaroni and cheese. Janet enjoyed traveling to many places and was very impressed with the Panama Canal and the Smoky Mountains.
After the loss of her husband Henry she started the snowbird life in Arizona where she met her 2nd husband, Dean Oglevie. They enjoyed Mariners spring training every year and split their time between their condo in Yakima, a home in AZ and a cabin in Donnelly, Idaho.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband & father of her children Henry Weiss, husband Dean Oglevie, brothers Edison (Bobba) Milligan & John Milligan. She is survived by her sister Millie Homestead, son Richard (Vicki) Weiss, daughters Anita (Mike) Kissel and Tammy (Andy) Zeigler, grandchildren, Aaron (Christine), Joshua (Lisa), Daniel, Garrett (Jordyn) Billy Joe, Domonica, Jennifer (Randy), Jessica (Matt), Kari (Ryan), Colleen (Nick), Christine (Mark) and Cory, 17 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Carla & the staff at Fieldstone Memory Care for the love and compassion they showed our mom.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Janet’s name to Johns Hopkins Medicine, for research of Parkinson’s Disease and Essential Tremor (ET) Disorders. A time for a final visit has been set aside at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Wednesday June 9th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00. Graveside Services will held on Thursday 6/10 at 10:00 AM at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
