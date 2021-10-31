Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
H.G. Stockton, better know as “Bull,” passed away October 27, 2021.
Bull was an exceptional man who didn’t know a stranger, had a sense of humor, and loved to haggle, especially when it came to buying cars and pickups.
He was a jack of all trades; he owned a truck and hauled corn and other vegetables when he was in his early 20’s. Bull was a mechanic and worked for a large construction company in California before returning to Selah where he bought a gas station and garage with his best friend. Later he owned and operated an orchard for several years. Before he retired he ran a large apple orchard for Northwestern Fruit.
Dad was mentally alert, still had his sense of humor and demonstrated an abundant amount of courage and poise during his last days.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years and a son, Craig Stockton.
Those who remain are his daughters Linda (Mike) Amos, Shela (Len) Ross, and Sharon (Billy) Liner, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and good friend Rose Hads.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home.
We would like to express our gratitude to Barbara Nell, Dr. Kaplan, Katie from Home Health, Chaplain Dan and all those at Hospice who took exceptional care of Dad.
