Gwendolyn Peterson

On the night of August 5, 2020, in the throes of a thunderstorm, Gwen met up with her late husband, James B. Peterson, and her dogs Rocky and Zac, demanding that James rearrange her furniture (hence the thunder).
Gwen was born in Kansas in 1935 to Alva and Thelma Apple. She was one of five kids; each born in a different town.
She met the love of her life, James B. Peterson, at the State Fair. They married in 1955 and celebrated 61 years of marriage. They lived in many places during their life together – several provinces of Canada, Pasco, Seattle and Yakima, Washington.
She met many friends during her life and loved to socialize. Some of her best times were when she met with the Lunch Bunch Class of ‘54 (Yakima High), and played pinochle and other card games with the same group of neighbors for over 30 years. She would get dressed up and never forgot to put on her lipstick. (She could not go anywhere without it.) She liked delegating all the yard work to her husband, kids and grandkids, while enjoying the fruits of their labor. Gwen enjoyed watching her grandkids and great-grandkids playing in the yard or nearby orchard. In the summertime you could find her and Jim sitting in their lawn chairs listening to the Seattle Mariners on the radio.
Gwen is survived by her sister Avis Jones; children: Peggy (Les) Wood, Bruce (Tammy) Peterson, Douglas (Renee) Peterson, and Christopher Peterson; grandkids: Brian Wood, Sarah (Derrick) Denton, Christopher (Morgan) Wood, Kayla (Evan) Peterson, Nate, Ryan, & Kyle Peterson; and great-grandchildren: Kylie & Zarhen Wood, Colin and Maddy Denton.
Gwen is preceded in death by her husband, James B. Peterson and a daughter, Mary Colette Peterson; and siblings: Vernon and Charles Apple, and Joann Rasmussen.
Our thanks to VMM Compass Care who helped make her comfortable during her last days at home.
Due to Covid, a private Memorial is planned with immediate family only.
