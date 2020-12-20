Valley Hills Funeral Home
On December 11, 2020 Gwendolyn Hodkinson was welcomed into the arms of the Lord surrounded by family and friends.
Gwen was born to Clifford Dyer and Erma (Lawton) Dyer on 07/05/1917 in Fishtrap, WA. The family then moved to Grandview, WA, where she completed high school. She and her mother then moved to Yakima where she went to Yakima Valley Junior College and went on to graduate WSU. While at WSU she met and fell in love with John Hodkinson and married October 20, 1941 in Yakima and made their home in Union Gap.
She worked at the then Washington State Welfare Office until she decided to be a “stay at home mom” with the birth of their son, John P. Hodkinson Jr. and worked with the family on the ranch in Union Gap.
She was active in Yakima County Cattlemen’s Assoc., Union Gap School and Eisenhower High PTA, U.G Civic Betterment with planning and development of Loudon Park, Tri K, Order of Eastern Star (50+yr./Life member), Daughters of The Nile, PEO, numerous positions at First Christian Church (now United Christian Church in Terrace Heights).
She enjoyed a good card game with friends, camping, knitting, attending school functions, kids’ sports games of all the family and family gatherings up until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hodkinson and survived by John Hodkinson Jr. (Sandee), grandkids John (Jay) Hodkinson lll (Becky), Karissa Persson (Marcus) and great-grandkids, Tyler, Cassie (Ben), Tessa, Hadyn, Trista, Eathan, Kalen and one great-great-grandson.
The family would like to thank the Hospice workers and especially Tana, Naches Lion Club, Celie Stowman, John Mason, Doreen Payne as well as Ray and Melissa Tichi. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
