Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Gweneth June Seward, 86, Yakima, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Crescent Health Care. Gwen was born February 28, 1935 in Yakima, Washington to Tracy and Dorothy (Scheel) Richards.
Gwen lived in the Yakima area her entire life. As a teenager, she worked part time at her dad’s grocery store on Fruitvale and later worked at several local business, including Yakima Federal Savings and Loan. In 1962 Gwen married the love of her life — Orville Seward, and as she wrote in her journal; “I became a farm girl — and loved it!”
To describe Gwen Seward, you simply need one word — Family. Gwen’s life revolved around those closest to her. In her journal, Gwen highlighted her love for family by listing her proudest moment as “The birth of my kids and grandkids, and becoming Nikki’s mom.” Gwen loved people deeply, and she loved them for life.
Gwen was well known for her hospitality, and her home was always open for the many large family get togethers. Her cooking was legendary, both within the family, and also among the crews of hungry ranch hands she fed throughout the years. Simply put? Her pies were to die for.
Beyond family and friends, Gwen’s passions included church and bowling. She was a member (and choir member) of the First Baptist Church. She bowled in Minda’s “Hit n Miss” league for 55 consecutive years. And in 2018, she was inducted into the Central Washington Bowling Hall of Fame.
Gwen is survived by sons, Butch (Linda) Sagaser of Mt. Vernon, OR; Tom (Kris) Seward of Yakima; and Cary (Vicky) Seward of Spokane and daughter, Nikki Seward of Yakima. She is also survived by her brother, Tracy “Mick” Richards of Grandview and sister, Minette Record of Selah. Gwen was blessed with 11 grandchildren and a whole passel of great-grandchildren.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband Orville; her parents; a brother, Don Richards; and grandson Adam.
Visitation will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. A committal service will follow at West Hills Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
