Gwen Gail Lamb

August 7, 1944 - August 29, 2021
Gwen Lamb, beloved mother and grandmother, was born in Detroit, Michigan August 7, 1944 to John and Violet Anderson; she was one of seven children.
She was an active member of the 35th Ave. Seventh-day Adventist Church in Yakima, Wa.
She is survived by her 2 sons Fred Anderson of Kennewick, Wa. and David Harvey of Lakeland, Fl.
She was also survived by many nieces and nephews, and grandchildren Fredrick and John Anderson, Chelsea Holtgrewe and Anthony and Tianna Harvey.
She is also survived by many great-grandchildren whom she adored.Gwen was also survived by many step-children and grandchildren, all of whom she loved. Gwen passed away August 29, 2021 at Trios hospital in Kennewick, Wa.
There will be a memorial service for Gwen, October 16 at 3 pm, 507 N. 35th Ave., Seventh-day Adventist Church in Yakima, Washington 98902.
