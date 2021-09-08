Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Gussie Mae McCloud born July 6, 1928 to William and Viney Brown in Little River, Arkansas. She departed this life on August 26, 2021 in Gig Harbor, Washington to join her Heavenly Father, earthly father and mother, eldest daughter Naydene and her seven siblings who all preceded her in death.
Mom was a caring person that would give to not only her family but to any one in need. She was resourceful and taught many how to be resourceful and well adjusted. She served faithfully at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Tacoma in several positions.
Gussie is survived by her children Billie Cox (Terry) of Yakima, Betty Simmons of Tacoma, Bill Simmons (Pam) of Gig Harbor, and Gloria Simmons of Arizona, as well as several grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews in which she was active in the care and wellbeing for most of their lives.
Mom was our queen and matriarch who was dearly loved; she will be missed in her physical body which means she is present with the Lord and will forever live in our hearts. Rest in the peace you deserve.
Viewing will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Thursday, September 9th from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, if attending please wear a mask to ensure the safety of yourself and others. A Graveside Service will be held at Tahoma Cemetery on Friday, September 10th at 11:00 am, although masks are not required, they are strongly encouraged. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in