Guadalupe Wagner, 89, of Wapato passed away at home and went to heaven to be with the love of her life, Scotty Wagner.
Lupe was born in Wapato, WA on March 2nd, 1931, to Frank & Louise Flores.
Lupe grew up in Wapato & graduated from Wapato High School in 1949. She worked at the local cafe in town, “Spots.” One evening in August of 1950 Lupe and her sister were walking to work and across the street, Mom spotted a dashing sailor. Mom turned to her sister and said see that man across the street I am going to marry him, Sis laughed. Well three weeks later on September 9th 1950 began a wonderful marriage of 38 years until Scotty passed away.
Lupe & Scotty traveled for the next 25 years while he was in the Navy and then settled back down in Wapato to raise their seven children.
Mom was a wonderful person, from making sure we always had clean clothes, the weekly Sunday dinner of fried chicken and mashed potatoes & gravy, summer nights of ice cream truck, playing hide & seek with the whole neighborhood, working to save money to go to the fair in September, Mom was always there for us.
Lupe was a wonderful grandma and the grandkids loved to come down to visit, play and stay as long as they could, which was usually overnight or the summer.
Lupe was a member of the Wapato American Legion Auxiliary, where she put in many hours volunteering. Lupe loved going to the beach and casino, and spent many vacations at Lincoln City.
Mom’s best vacation she told me was when she and Dad took off on a three week road trip to Mt. Rushmore and all places in between. She could talk and make friends with anyone she met.
Lupe is survived by her sons Joseph & Tammy Wagner, James & Valerie Wagner, Robert Wagner, Scott & Jenniene Wagner, Jeff & Beverly Sykes, Jon & Lynne Sykes, and Doug Matheny; daughters Diana & Bill Rogers and Sandra Wagner; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sisters Dolores Newman of Union Gap and Mary Siegel of Texas.
Lupe is preceded in death by her husband Forney Tilden “Scotty” Wagner, son Francis Mickey Wagner, granddaughters Jennalupe Magdelina Renee and Crystal, brother Frank Flores and sisters Josie Tongate, Carmen Shelby and Dorothy Cruz.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 26th at 11 am at the Wapato Reservation Cemetery on W. Wapato Rd. Please meet at the cemetery and please wear a mask and observe social distancing while there and you can also stay in your car if you wish. Taken care of by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, WA.
