Guadalupe “Pio” Olvera

September 18, 1939 - July 10, 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Lupe passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Friday July 10th in his home surrounded by loved ones. Now he is starting his journey joining his father Bernardo Olvera and his mother Maria Garcia Olvera. Lupe was born in Hidalgo, TX on September 18th, 1939. He attended school in Granger, WA where he met and married Guadalupe Coronado Olvera, where they both started their family. During his early years, Lupe worked as an agricultural worker from cutting asparagus to picking cherries. In 1969, Lupe started his career working at Toppenish Middle School as a Custodian and retired in 2001 after working there for thirty-two and a half years. He was baptized on July 17th, 1975 in Wapato, WA at the Apostolic Assembly of Faith in Jesus Christ by Rev. Urban Maes and Sec. Minister Romeo Coronado. In 1984, Lupe became a Minister in Granger, WA at the Apostolic Assembly in Faith of Jesus Christ and in 2016 he retired as a Minister. Lupe enjoyed having a full house with loved ones. He also enjoyed scratching tickets along with watching country movies at full volume. Lupe loved having his side of a big coffee mug full with straight black coffee. Lupe is survived by his wife Guadalupe C. Olvera, his only son Gustavo Olvera, his daughters Maria H. Huizar (Catarino Huizar), Patricia Gamet (Jesse James Gamet), Alicia Robins, Elizabeth Paz (Jaime Paz Sr.), Lupe Aguliar, and Sarah Gonzalez (Jesus Gonzalez). Lupe is also survived by his sisters Olga Medelez, Juana Acosta, Maria Bueno, Rebecca Medina, Rosalinda Olvera Martinez, brothers Gumecindo Borgas and David Olvera. Lupe also raised one of his granddaughters Tricia Soto from the age of three months to fifteen years, who he adored along with his nineteen other grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Maria Garcia Olvera and Bernardo Olvera, sisters Maria Elena Resendez, Graciela Medina, son-in-law Efrain “Nune” Aguliar, brother-in-laws Noe Medelez, VIncente Resendez, Santos Medina, and Romeo Coronado.
A visitation will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home 1010 West Yakima, WA on Friday July 24th, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Memorial services will be announced day of visitation July 24th, 2020. Burial resting to take place at Zillah Cemetery at 1 p.m. in Zillah, WA.
We are truly going to miss our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Lupe. We would like to thank everyone, including all of his doctors, who cared for him, showed lots of love, and the endless support.
Thank you.
