Valley Hills Funeral Home
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Guadalupe “Lupe” Casillas, age 71, went home to be with Jesus. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend to many. Lupe was born April 5, 1949, in Brownsville, TX, to Ignacio and Siria Limon. In 1959, the family moved to the Yakima Valley from Brownsville, TX.
Lupe was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Granger. She was passionate about serving her church as she looked forward to the yearly church fiesta, setting up a booth, and involving her family members. She also enjoyed baking cupcakes for each Sunday’s bake sale. When there was a need she didn’t hesitate to volunteer with her contagious smile. Lupe will be remembered by the loving, most generous, and the humble person she was. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She received her early education in Brownsville, TX, and Outlook, WA. She graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1968. After graduation she attended YVCC in Grandview, receiving her certification as an LPN. She began her professional career at Central Memorial Hospital in Toppenish, WA, where she worked for seven years. On February 14, 1976, she married Nicandro Casillas, and the two welcomed their first child at the end of that year. She then decided to leave her career behind to become a full-time wife and mother. After doing an amazing job raising her three children, she decided to return to work alongside her mother, for the Granger School District as a cook for sixteen years. During her lifetime she also enjoyed working seasonally with her husband, at Duim’s farm in Granger. In 2006, she decided to resign from the school district to help care for her young grandchildren and relatives whom she loved endlessly. She loved the students she left behind and connected with many of them throughout her duration as a school cook.
She is survived by her husband Nicandro; her son, Michael, and wife Estela; daughter Maria Casillas, and Monica Garcia and husband Jose; her nine grandchildren, Mikey, Cruz, Armando, Daniel, Ramiro and wife Kayla, Nicolas, Jose, Fernando, Martin, and Mirayah; great-grandchildren Avery and Emery, and her beloved grand pet Kimberly all of Granger; three sisters, Graciela Aldaco and husband Cecilio of Granger, Maria Limon of Yakima, and Rita Larios of Grandview; three brothers, Jose A. Limon of Zillah, Pablo Limon of Granger, and Patricio Limon and wife Lucy of New Bedford, MA; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends who are considered family at all gatherings, Judy and Olga. She is preceded in death by her parents Ignacio and Siria Limon; her brothers Carlos, Albert, and Ignacio Jr. Limon; nephews Jaime Barajas, Jose Limon, and Emilio Elizondo, and great-niece Nevaeh Elizondo.
The family would like to thank the staff from Virginia Mason Memorial, Sunnyside Astria, Prestige Rehab Center, Kadlec Hospital, Trios Hospital, and Life Care Center of Tri-Cities for the care given during her stays.
Services are private during this sensitive time. Thank you!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In