Guadalupe Arredondo Sanchez, 74, was brave for her daughters and passed away on October 28th, 2020 in Yakima. She was born November 7th, 1945 in Mexico City, Mexico to Eliseo Arredondo Gasca and Isidra Alvarado Rodriguez.
Guadalupe graduated from school in Salamanca, Guanajuato. Worked as a telephone operator and receptionist while she studied to be an educator and then Chemistry at the University of Guanajuato. She also worked as a volunteer paralegal to connect unjustly imprisoned people with lawyers to review their cases. She then came to the United States with hopes of studying at the University of Washington in Seattle in the early 1970’s.
In April 1973, Guadalupe married George H Sanchez. They raised their daughters Gina Roletto and Fabiola Lawrence. Although later divorced, she did not remarry and dove into community work.
She traveled often to Oregon to visit her five grandchildren for whom she passed on Mexican traditions and values. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. No one was ever hungry. In Yakima she lived a life of philanthropy, activism and generosity through many organizations. She fought for Farmworker rights, was politically active and surrounded herself with a loving community which included former students who she had through her years as an educational assistant in the Yakima School District.
Guadalupe is survived by her daughters Gina Roletto (Cory) and Fabiola Lawrence (David) and her five grandchildren, Anthony, Michael and Matthew Roletto; Adela and Salvador Lawerence. She is also survived by her sister Socorro Arredondo Colorado and brother Juan Eliseo Arredondo Medina. Preceded in death by her sister Maria Teresa Arredondo Alvarado.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00pm on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. At this time because of the COVID pandemic and restrictions, any further services will be reserved for immediate family.
